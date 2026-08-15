Josh Sweat Injury: Prepares to be activated
Sweat (knee) could return from the active/PUP list as soon as this week, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Sweat has been on the active/PUP list since the beginning of training camp in late July. The star pass rusher seems to be close to playing shape and may put the finishing touches on his recovery any day now. Sweat played in all 17 regular-season games for the Cardinals last year, accumulating 30 tackles (20 solo), including 12.0 sacks, and forcing four fumbles.
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