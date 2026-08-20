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Josh Sweat Injury: Should be back soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Sweat (knee) is almost ready to be activated off the PUP list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The pass rusher was placed on the active/PUP list before the start of training camp and has yet to participate in sessions during camp. Sweat participated in mandatory minicamp in June, and his injury was never considered serious. The former Eagle recorded a career-high 12.0 sacks in his first season with the Cardinals last year.

Josh Sweat
Arizona Cardinals
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