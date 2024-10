Sweat recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

The defensive end now has 2.0 sacks in 2024 to go along with 13 total tackles. Sweat has played on more than half of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in all five games this season. The seventh-year pro has recorded at least 6.0 sacks in four straight campaigns.