Josh Sweat News: Practices in full Thursday

Sweat (hip) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Sweat was limited by a hip issue during Wednesday's practice, but it doesn't appear to be severe as he was able to practice in full Thursday. Unless he suffers a setback, Sweat should be good to go against the Cowboys on Sunday. Through eight regular-season games, Sweat has logged 19 tackles (12 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and two pass breakups.