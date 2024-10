Sweat notched a sack for his only tackle in Sunday's Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sweat's sack of Baker Mayfield late in the third quarter resulted in a two-yard loss. It was Sweat's first sack of the campaign, though he's been on the field plenty, having logged over half of the Eagles' defensive snaps in each of the team's first four games. Sweat is looking to extend a four-year streak of recording at least 6.0 sacks.