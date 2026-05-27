Josh Tupou News: Signs with Big Blue
The Giants signed Tupou on Wednesday, a
The 32-year-old has spent each of the last two seasons in Baltimore, appearing in just six regular-season games while splitting time between the practice squad and active roster. Now with the Giants, Tupou will likely compete for a reserve role along the defensive line as the offseason progresses.
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