Josh Wallace News: Past leg issue
Wallace (leg) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Wallace suffered a leg injury during the Rams' Week 9 overtime win over the Seahawks. That caused him to be limited during Thursday's practice, but he was able to participate in Friday's session without restrictions. Barring any setbacks, Wallace should be good to go against Miami on Monday.
