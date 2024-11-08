Fantasy Football
Josh Wallace headshot

Josh Wallace News: Past leg issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 4:35pm

Wallace (leg) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Wallace suffered a leg injury during the Rams' Week 9 overtime win over the Seahawks. That caused him to be limited during Thursday's practice, but he was able to participate in Friday's session without restrictions. Barring any setbacks, Wallace should be good to go against Miami on Monday.

Josh Wallace
Los Angeles Rams
