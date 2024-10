Whyle recorded three receptions on four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills.

Mason Rudolph got all three of his tight ends involved, and Whyle converted a first down on all three of his receptions. Sunday's performance marked Whyle's third multi-reception performance of the season and he could continue to see a slight uptick in production if Rudolph remains under center in Week 8 against the Lions.