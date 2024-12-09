Josh Whyle News: Makes most of five snaps

Whyle recorded two receptions on two targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Whyle has seen snap rate fluctuate in recent weeks, but he was on the field for a season-low five offensive snaps Sunday. Despite that, he recorded multiple receptions and his highest yardage total since Week 8. Whyle could grow into a larger role in future seasons, but for now, he remains a depth option at tight end for the Titans.