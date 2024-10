Whyle recorded one catch on one target for five yards in Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Whyle earned a season-high 55 percent snap share, which was the highest rate of any tight end on the team. That didn't lead to much production as the Titans used a run-heavy game script while holding a lead for the entire game. Whyle could see more receiving opportunity coming out of Tennessee's bye in a Week 6 matchup against the Colts.