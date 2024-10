Whyle recorded two receptions on two targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Lions.

Whyle was on the field for 30 offensive snaps, his second-highest mark of the season, and earned multiple targets for the fourth time in seven contests. Chigoziem Okonkwo out-snapped him but made several mistakes, which could eventually lead to more playing time for Whyle. For now, Whyle remains irrelevant in most fantasy formats.