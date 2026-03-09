Josh Williams headshot

Josh Williams News: Headed to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 5:43pm

Williams and the Titans agreed on a two-year contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams will head to Tennessee after four seasons with the Chiefs, most recently operating primarily as a special-teams asset in 2025. The cornerback played in 15 regular-season contests, logging 255 of his 272 total snaps with the special teams unit, ultimately compiling six total tackles (four solo) during the 2025 campaign. Williams will now look to compete for a starting role in the Titans' secondary in 2026, while the team has also added Alontae Taylor from the Saints and Cor'Dale Flott from the Giants at cornerback so far in free agency.

Josh Williams
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Williams See More
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
133 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Game-Time Decisions for Murray and Johnston?
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Game-Time Decisions for Murray and Johnston?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
150 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
154 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 15 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 15 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
December 14, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 9, 2024