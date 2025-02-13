Josh Williams News: Splits time again this season

Williams played on 393 defensive snaps and on 220 special-teams snaps during the 2024 regular season, recording 33 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and six pass breakups.

The 2022 fourth-round pick's snap counts were similar the last two years: 312 on defense and 303 on special teams in 2023 and 414 on defense and 215 on special teams in 2022. Williams was believed to have a chance at starting opposite Trent McDuffie going into the 2024 campaign, but Jaylen Watson ended up taking over that role. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.