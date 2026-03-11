Joshua Cephus News: Free agent after non-tender
The Jaguars did not tender Cephus (undisclosed) on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report.
As such, Cephus will now be an unrestricted free agent. He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2025 due to an undisclosed injury that caused him to be placed on IR in late August. Cephus will look to join a team in need of wide receiver depth.
Joshua Cephus
Free Agent
