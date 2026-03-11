Joshua Cephus headshot

Joshua Cephus News: Free agent after non-tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Jaguars did not tender Cephus (undisclosed) on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report.

As such, Cephus will now be an unrestricted free agent. He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2025 due to an undisclosed injury that caused him to be placed on IR in late August. Cephus will look to join a team in need of wide receiver depth.

Joshua Cephus
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Cephus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Cephus See More
NFL DFS Preseason Week 2 Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Sunday
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 2 Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Sunday
Author Image
Dan Marcus
206 days ago