Joshua Cephus News: Makes way back to practice squad
Cephus reverted to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Cephus was elevated for the first time this season for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee and logged six offensive snaps without getting any targets or touches. The 23-year-old could be elevated twice more this year before the Jaguars would need to sign him to their active roster in order to have him available for game day.
Joshua Cephus
Free Agent
