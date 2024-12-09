Fantasy Football
Joshua Cephus headshot

Joshua Cephus News: Makes way back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Cephus reverted to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cephus was elevated for the first time this season for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee and logged six offensive snaps without getting any targets or touches. The 23-year-old could be elevated twice more this year before the Jaguars would need to sign him to their active roster in order to have him available for game day.

Joshua Cephus
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
