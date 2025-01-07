Joshua Cephus News: Signs futures deal with Jags

Jacksonville signed Cephus to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In his only appearance in the 2024 regular season, Cephus played just six offensive snaps and did not draw a target. However, rookie first-rounder Brian Thomas was the only Jaguars wide receiver to log more than 400 receiving yards during the most recent campaign, so the room may have some openings heading into the 2025 league year.