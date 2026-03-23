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Joshua Dobbs News: Being let go by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:24am

The Patriots intend to release Dobbs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In 2025, his lone campaign with the Patriots, Dobbs served as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Drake Maye, who started all 17 of New England's regular-season contests. Dobbs was thus limited to 10 passing attempts and 10 carries during his four appearances in that span. In light of the looming move, Tommy DeVito now slots in as Maye's top backup, while Dobbs will look to catch on elsewhere as a veteran signal-caller option with NFL starting experience (including 12 in 2023).

Joshua Dobbs
 Free Agent
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