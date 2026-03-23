Joshua Dobbs News: Being let go by New England
The Patriots intend to release Dobbs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
In 2025, his lone campaign with the Patriots, Dobbs served as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Drake Maye, who started all 17 of New England's regular-season contests. Dobbs was thus limited to 10 passing attempts and 10 carries during his four appearances in that span. In light of the looming move, Tommy DeVito now slots in as Maye's top backup, while Dobbs will look to catch on elsewhere as a veteran signal-caller option with NFL starting experience (including 12 in 2023).
Joshua Dobbs
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Dobbs See More
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide76 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage76 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage84 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage175 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Dobbs See More