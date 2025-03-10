Joshua Dobbs News: Nabbed by Pats

Dobbs agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dobbs served as a reserve quarterback for the 49ers in 2024 but got the Week 18 start with Brock Purdy (elbow) sidelined and Brandon Allen already earning a start himself Week 12. Between a pair of appearances, Dobbs completed 32 of 47 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed nine times for 24 yards and two TDs and fumbled twice (one lost). In stints with five different teams, he's made 15 starts with a 3-12 record, so he brings an experienced hand behind rising second-year QB Drake Maye in New England.