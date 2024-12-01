Joshua Dobbs News: Operating as No. 2 QB in Week 13

Dobbs is active and will operate as the 49ers' top backup quarterback for Sunday night's matchup with the Bills, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Dobbs will take a step up on the depth chart in Week 13 to serve as the No. 2 QB, supplanting Brandon Allen to take over the backup role behind Brock Purdy. Purdy is officially active after missing Week 12 with a shoulder injury.