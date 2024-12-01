Fantasy Football
Joshua Dobbs headshot

Joshua Dobbs News: Operating as No. 2 QB in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Dobbs is active and will operate as the 49ers' top backup quarterback for Sunday night's matchup with the Bills, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Dobbs will take a step up on the depth chart in Week 13 to serve as the No. 2 QB, supplanting Brandon Allen to take over the backup role behind Brock Purdy. Purdy is officially active after missing Week 12 with a shoulder injury.

Joshua Dobbs
San Francisco 49ers
