Joshua Dobbs News: Playing emergency role again

Dobbs (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbs is serving as the emergency third quarterback behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Brandon Allen, meaning he can't enter the game unless Purdy and Allen exit the game due to either injury or disqualification. The former Viking has yet to appear in a game this season, and he has been playing the emergency role for much of the campaign.