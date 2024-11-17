Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joshua Dobbs headshot

Joshua Dobbs News: Serving as emergency QB again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:56am

Dobbs (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle and will be San Francisco's emergency third quarterback, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbs hasn't yet been active for a game this season with Brandon Allen working as Brock Purdy's backup. In order for Dobbs to get into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, both Purdy and Allen would need to be ruled out due to injury, illness or ejection.

Joshua Dobbs
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now