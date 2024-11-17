Joshua Dobbs News: Serving as emergency QB again

Dobbs (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle and will be San Francisco's emergency third quarterback, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbs hasn't yet been active for a game this season with Brandon Allen working as Brock Purdy's backup. In order for Dobbs to get into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, both Purdy and Allen would need to be ruled out due to injury, illness or ejection.