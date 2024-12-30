Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Dobbs headshot

Joshua Dobbs News: Slotted in as No. 2 QB in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Dobbs is active and will operate as the 49ers' top backup quarterback in Monday night's matchup with the Lions, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dobbs will serve as Brock Purdy's backup for the second time this season, also operating as the No. 2 quarterback in Week 13 versus the Bills. Dobbs will takeover in that role over Brandon Allen (coach's decision), who will be available as an emergency third option in case both Purdy and Dobbs are knocked out of the game in Detroit.

Joshua Dobbs
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now