Joshua Ezeudu headshot

Joshua Ezeudu Injury: Traded to Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Giants traded Ezeudu (leg) to the Chiefs for a 2028 7th-round pick Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Ezeudu's tenure with the Giants has come to an end after appearing in 33 games with the team across three seasons. He will now provide additional depth along the interior of the offensive line for Kansas City.

Joshua Ezeudu
Kansas City Chiefs
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