Joshua Ezeudu headshot

Joshua Ezeudu Injury: Won't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Ezeudu had his knee drained and won't practice Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Schwartz also noted that Daboll didn't sound optimistic regarding Ezeudu's availability in Week 9's matchup against the Commanders. Regardless, the third-year tackle from North Carolina will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday.

Joshua Ezeudu
New York Giants
