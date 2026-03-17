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Joshua Ezeudu News: Back with Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ezeudu (calf) and the Giants agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday.

Ezeudu finished the Giants' 2025 campaign on the injured reserve list due to a calf injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. Following his new deal with New York, the 26-year-old is expected to compete for a reserve role on the team's offensive line throughout the summer.

Joshua Ezeudu
New York Giants
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