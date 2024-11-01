Fantasy Football
Joshua Ezeudu News: Ready to go for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Ezeudu (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Ezeudu had his knee drained earlier in the week and was originally thought of to be unlikely to play in Week 9, but he now appears to be ready to go. He'll operate as the top reserve option behind Chris Hubbard at left tackle against Washington.

Joshua Ezeudu
New York Giants
