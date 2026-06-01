Joshua Farmer News: Participating in OTAs
Farmer (hamstring) is participating in OTAs.
The 2025 fourth-round pick suffered the hamstring injury late in the regular season and missed New England's Super Bowl run, finishing the year with 15 tackles (seven solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Now that he's back, he'll likely compete for a rotational spot behind starting ends Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Farmer See More