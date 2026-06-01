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Joshua Farmer News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Farmer (hamstring) is participating in OTAs.

The 2025 fourth-round pick suffered the hamstring injury late in the regular season and missed New England's Super Bowl run, finishing the year with 15 tackles (seven solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Now that he's back, he'll likely compete for a rotational spot behind starting ends Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

Joshua Farmer
New England Patriots
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