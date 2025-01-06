Joshua Karty News: Finishes regular season strong

Karty connected on all four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 30-25 loss to the Seahawks.

It was a strong finish to the regular season for the Rams' rookie kicker, as he set a season-long with a 58-yard field goal to close the first half. He opened the second half with another lengthy kick of 57 yards, and tacked on a pair of shorter field goals and a PAT to close out a perfect performance. For the season, Karty was 29-for-34 on field goals and 32-for-36 on PAT's, and he'll look to ride the positive momentum of the latter portion of the season into a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Vikings.