Joshua Karty News: Has PAT blocked

Karty connected on one of his two extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

The rookie kicker never had a chance to attempt a field goal, and in the second quarter, his PAT attempt after a pick-six was blocked. Heading into the Rams' Week 6 bye, Karty is a solid 9-for-10 on field goal attempts and has one miss in eight PAT attempts, one of the lone bright spots on a Rams' offense that has been struggling with injury and ineffectiveness through the first chunk of the season.