Joshua Karty News: Let go by Cardinals
The Cardinals have waived Karty, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Karty landed with the Cardinals via a waiver claim after he was cut by the Rams late last season, but wasn't made active for either of the team's last two games. With Karty no longer in the mix, incumbent starter Chad Ryland is the only kicker currently on Arizona's roster.
Joshua Karty
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Karty See More
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter156 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter163 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Weekly Value Meter211 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit for Week 9: Streaming Options & More217 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Weekly Value Meter219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Karty See More