Joshua Karty headshot

Joshua Karty News: Let go by Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 1:12pm

The Cardinals have waived Karty, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Karty landed with the Cardinals via a waiver claim after he was cut by the Rams late last season, but wasn't made active for either of the team's last two games. With Karty no longer in the mix, incumbent starter Chad Ryland is the only kicker currently on Arizona's roster.

Joshua Karty
 Free Agent
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