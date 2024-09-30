Joshua Karty News: Logs first career missed FG

Karty connected on four of five field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-18 loss to Chicago.

Karty's first NFL missed field goal was a 43-yard attempt that went wide left. Despite the miss, Karty was able to connect on his other four kicks, including a 52-yard attempt in the fourth quarter that made it a one-possession game. Through four games, Karty is 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts and connected on all six PAT's, and he's convincingly shored up the kicking job that was an area of frustration for the Rams last season. The Packers come to town for a Week 5 showdown before the Rams go on bye in Week 6.