Joshua Karty News: Makes both field-goal attempts

Karty converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the Rams' 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Karty nailed a 53-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give the Rams a 10-point lead heading into halftime, and he followed that up with a 25-yard chip shot midway through the fourth quarter. Over his last four games, Karty has made all nine of his field-goal attempts and has gone 7-for-9 on extra-point tries.