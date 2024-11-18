Joshua Karty News: Misses only field-goal attempt

Karty missed a 26-yard field goal and connected on all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

For the second straight week, the rookie kicker had a missed kick, but unlike last week's lengthy 57-yard miss, Karty put a short 26-yard attempt off the right upright just before the end of the first half. These three points were pivotal late, as the Patriots were only down six heading into their final drive. Had the Patriots scored and earned the victory, Karty may have gotten much more flak for his miss. On the season, Karty is 16-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-21 on extra-point attempts, and will look to boost his percentages against the Eagles in Week 12.