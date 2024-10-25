Joshua Karty News: Nails all four PAT's

Karty connected on all four of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 30-20 victory against the Vikings.

The rookie kicker wasn't asked to do much against the Vikings, but Karty was able to shake the nerves off after two straight weeks with a missed PAT and drilled all four of his extra-point attempts. Karty's next task will be handling the imposing crowd of the division rival Seahawks in a Week 9, and he'll look to return to his perfect field-goal kicking form he had in Weeks 1-3.