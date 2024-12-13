Joshua Karty News: Perfect in the rain

Karty connected on all four field-goal attempts during Thursday's 12-6 win against the 49ers.

Karty's only lengthy kick of the night was his first, as he drilled a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter. His final three kicks were all under 30 yards, but Karty's perfect day caused both fantasy managers and head coach Sean McVay to let out a little sigh of relief after a few weeks of shaky performances. Karty increased his season-long accuracy to 81 percent (21-for-26) on field goals with his solid performance as the Rams' only source of points in a sloppy contest, and he'll look to keep up the momentum in a road contest against the Jets in Week 16.