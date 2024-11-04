Joshua Karty News: Perfect performance Sunday

Karty connected on both of his field-goal attempts and converted both of his extra point-tries during Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Seahawks.

Karty's first FG attempt since Week 7 was a successful 38-yard attempt, and he tacked on a 21-yard chip shot in the third quarter. The rookie kicker was also perfect on extra points, and will look to carry his momentum of two straight weeks of perfect accuracy against the Dolphins in Week 10.