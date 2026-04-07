Joshua Karty headshot

Joshua Karty News: Re-ups with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:51pm

Karty signed his one-year ERFA tender offer with Arizona on Tuesday.

Karty will return to the Cardinals after the team poached him off the Rams' practice squad prior to Week 17 of last season. He suited up for eight regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025 but struggled in that span, converting just 10 of 15 field-goal tries and 23 of 26 PATs. He'll provide Arizona with depth behind Chad Ryland at the kicker position this offseason.

Joshua Karty
Arizona Cardinals
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