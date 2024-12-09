Joshua Karty News: Records third missed PAT of season

Karty connected on a 22-yard field-goal attempt and made five of six PAT attempts during Sunday's 44-42 win against the Bills.

Karty's only miss of the contest came at a critical juncture, as the fourth-quarter miss left the Bills down just nine with 1:54 to play. Josh Allen then marched down the field in under a minute, scoring a touchdown to make it a two-point contest. Had the Bills recovered the onside kick or forced a fumble during the final drive, Karty's wide left PAT attempt could've cost the Rams the game and made his grasp on the kicking job for the Rams even more tenuous. Karty did make his first field goal since Week 10 in the second quarter, a 22-yard chip shot, which should help boost his confidence ahead of a Thursday night showdown with division rival San Francisco in Week 15.