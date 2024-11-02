Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joshua Kelley headshot

Joshua Kelley News: Signed to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Titans signed Kelley off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kelley was released by the Giants at the end of training camp, but he managed to catch on with the Titans' practice squad Oct. 15. With Tyjae Spears (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots and lead back Tony Pollard (foot) listed as questionable, Kelley could see some snaps out of the backfield in a rotational role.

Joshua Kelley
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now