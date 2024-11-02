Joshua Kelley News: Signed to active roster

The Titans signed Kelley off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kelley was released by the Giants at the end of training camp, but he managed to catch on with the Titans' practice squad Oct. 15. With Tyjae Spears (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots and lead back Tony Pollard (foot) listed as questionable, Kelley could see some snaps out of the backfield in a rotational role.