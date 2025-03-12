Joshua Onujiogu News: Not tendered by Seattle

The Seahawks didn't tender Onujiogu (undisclosed) by Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Onujiogu missed the entirety of Seattle's 2024 campaign after being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue in early August. However, it now appears he's had enough time to move past the injury. The Framingham State product last appeared in an NFL game with the Seahawks in 2022, recording three total tackles across 17 total snaps (11 defensive and six on special teams).