Joshua Palmer Injury: Agrees to three-year deal in Buffalo

Palmer agreed Monday to a three-year contract with the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The initial report has it as a three-year, $36 million deal with half the money guaranteed. A 2021 third-round pick, Palmer never had more than 769 receiving yards or four TDs in a season for the Chargers, but he capably handled different roles under three offensive coordinators. In 2022, he had a 72-769-3 receiving line on 107 targets at an 8.7 aDOT. In 2024, he had a 39-584-1 receiving line on 65 targets at a 15.2 aDOT. The Bills need a downfield presence more so than another possession receiver, but it's nonetheless tough to predict exactly how they'll use Palmer, apart from the size of his contract suggesting he's expected to be a starter and play a lot of snaps. Then again, we said the same thing when they signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million deal last offseason. Palmer at least is much younger than Samuel, turning 26 in September, and there's been no indication that Palmer's foot injury from late in the 2024 campaign will be an issue for 2025.