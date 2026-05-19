Joshua Palmer Injury: Does side work during Day 2 of OTAs
Palmer (ankle) spent most of Tuesday's OTA session working to the side, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Palmer missed Buffalo's two postseason games last season after he was placed on IR due to an ankle injury. It appears he's not quite at 100 percent yet given his limitation to mostly side work Tuesday. However, there's no indication at this point that Palmer is at risk of not being ready for Week 1 of the upcoming regular season.
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