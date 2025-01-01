Joshua Palmer Injury: Not practicing
Palmer (heel) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer left Saturday's win over New England in the third quarter and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. It's not yet clear how aggressive the Chargers will or won't be this Sunday against the Raiders; they know they'll be either the fifth or sixth seed in the AFC, with hope for moving up to No. 5 depending on Pittsburgh losing to Cincinnati on Sunday. It's unclear, in any case, if Palmer will be healthy enough to play.
