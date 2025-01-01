Fantasy Football
Joshua Palmer Injury: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Palmer (heel) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer left Saturday's win over New England in the third quarter and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. It's not yet clear how aggressive the Chargers will or won't be this Sunday against the Raiders; they know they'll be either the fifth or sixth seed in the AFC, with hope for moving up to No. 5 depending on Pittsburgh losing to Cincinnati on Sunday. It's unclear, in any case, if Palmer will be healthy enough to play.

Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
