Joshua Palmer Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Palmer (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Raiders.
Palmer didn't practice this week and will target a potential return to action in next weekend's playoff opener against an opponent to be determined. In his absence Sunday, DJ Chark and Derius Davis are candidates to log added snaps behind top wideout options Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
