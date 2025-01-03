Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Palmer headshot

Joshua Palmer Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Palmer (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Raiders.

Palmer didn't practice this week and will target a potential return to action in next weekend's playoff opener against an opponent to be determined. In his absence Sunday, DJ Chark and Derius Davis are candidates to log added snaps behind top wideout options Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now