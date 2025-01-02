Fantasy Football
Joshua Palmer Injury: Sidelined for practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Palmer (foot) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Palmer has been a spectator for both of the Chargers' first two Week 18 practices, so he'll likely need to take part in Friday's session in some fashion in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale in Las Vegas. If Palmer is sidelined for Week 18, DJ Chark and Derius Davis could both be in store for expanded roles at receiver.

Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
