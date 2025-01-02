Joshua Palmer Injury: Sidelined for practice again

Palmer (foot) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Palmer has been a spectator for both of the Chargers' first two Week 18 practices, so he'll likely need to take part in Friday's session in some fashion in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale in Las Vegas. If Palmer is sidelined for Week 18, DJ Chark and Derius Davis could both be in store for expanded roles at receiver.