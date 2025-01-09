Joshua Palmer Injury: Won't play Saturday

Palmer (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans.

Palmer, who was unable to practice this week, thus will target a potential return to action in the divisional round of the playoffs, should the Chargers advance. In Palmer's absence, wideouts DJ Chark and Derius Davis are candidates to see added snaps alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston (thigh/illness), provided Johnston is available after being deemed questionable for Saturday's contest.