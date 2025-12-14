Palmer, who has missed the Bills' last two games, was limited in practice this week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. In his return to action Sunday, he'll rejoin a wideout corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Brandin Cooks. In Buffalo's Week 14 win over the Bengals, the team's TEs were targeted a combined 13 times, while none of the WRs saw more than three targets. Prior to his injury, Palmer caught two passes in each of his previous five contests, a rate of production that limits his fantasy lineup viability to deeper formats.