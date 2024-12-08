Joshua Palmer News: Emerges as top target

Palmer caught six of his nine targets for 78 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

With Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) out, Palmer took over as the team's top option, although quarterback Justin Herbert did spread the ball around to eight separate targets in the contest. Palmer had been held to just 11 receptions for 243 yards in the last six games combined, so the evidence seems pretty clear the fourth-year wideout's significant bump ties directly to McConkey's status. That will be something to monitor next week given the Chargers take on the porous Buccaneers defense in what could be an offensive explosion.