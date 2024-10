Palmer caught two of his three targets for 38 yards in the 23-17 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey all saw more targets than Palmer, but the 25-year-old did play the second-most snaps of any Chargers wideout. The offense just doesn't pass the ball often enough to have more than one target be a consistent fantasy factor, and right now Palmer is no better than third on the target chart week to week.