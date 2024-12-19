Joshua Palmer News: Scores on conversion pass in win

Palmer secured three of six targets for 41 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

The veteran wideout was second to Ladd McConkey in both receptions and receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets. Palmer's two-point conversion grab was also important, as it gave the Chargers a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter following a Derius Davis go-ahead 19-yard touchdown grab. Palmer remains a clear complementary option in Los Angeles' passing attack and has yet to surpass 78 receiving yards in any game, but he could see some additional opportunities in a Week 17 road clash against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28 if New England's standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez spends the majority of his time on McConkey.